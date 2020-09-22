Improvements on the way for Paint Mines Park

CALHAN, Colo. — Paint Mines Interpretive Park in Calhan is getting new funding and will be able to make some improvements. El Paso County Parks received a $300,000 grant from the C.A.R.E.S. Act Relief Fund.

Part of the grant is going towards improving trails, signs and security at the Paint Mines to keep visitors off sensitive areas to help protect the park. This funding comes after an uptick in vandalism at the park over the summer.

Park rangers have been running into issues of name carvings in the rocks, graffiti on the structures and people walking on off-limits rocks and areas. We spoke to rangers about it in this story a few weeks ago.

One of the parking lots that you park at, if you walk down the trail, you wouldn’t even know there are rules when it comes to the paint mines,” Executive Director of Trails and Open Spaces Coalition Susan Davies said. “So we’re really hoping that really begins to chip away at the amount of damage. They’re also going to beef up security so at the end of the day we think it’s going to help save the paint mines.”

Davies adds the city and county are using the grant to make upgrades to other parks and open spaces around town.