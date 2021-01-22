Hundreds of Colorado Springs students get new shoes thanks to Samaritan’s Feet

COLORADO SPRINGS – It was an exciting day for students at Odyssey Elementary in Colorado Springs. They got a special visit from the organization, Samaritan’s Feet, and left school with a brand new pair of shoes.

“I’m really excited. I like what they look like. I like the colors,” said Fourth Graders Fiona, Callan, and Brianna.

It was all smiles for around 300 pre-K through 5th graders, leaving with a pair of new kicks. Students didn’t waste any time putting their new shoes in stride after getting them Friday afternoon.

The organization, Samaritan’s feet, also gave out “Hope Totes” to students. They were filled with the new pair of shoes, socks, hygiene kit and gift card. The bags also included an encouraging message submitted online from Samaritan’s Feet supporters and dream card for them to write down their dreams.

The event is all thanks to a Martin Luther King Day grant from AmeriCorps. The mission is to give out new shoes where they’re needed most.

“This a memory they will have for the rest of their life. And in a world with COVID, this is a challenging time for kids and parents alike. We can’t stop serving,” said Kyle Alexander, with Samaritan’s Feet International.

Colorado Springs was chosen as one of twenty cities for this shoe distribution. Friday’s event was one of many that took place across the country. The organization gave out around 7,000 pairs of shoes as part of the National Day of Service campaign.

“The kids needs this love and they need these shoes more than ever they ever have,” said Alexander.