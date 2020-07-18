Getting off the grid, discover backcountry hiking

COLORADO – Backcountry hiking is a great way to get off the beaten path all while staying off crowded trails and social distancing from society.

Heading into the backcountry leaves more room for plans to stray. So here’s a field guide to discovering and preparing to hit the lesser-traveled trails.

“You need to be prepared for staying overnight if you don’t expect it,” Mountain Chalet Co-Owner Elaine Smith said. “Anything can go wrong. We try to make everything go right but we really do need to be prepared.”

Survival supplies are essential. Even if you don’t plan on using them on your hike, you should always have a kit for emergencies.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen out there,” Mountain Chalet General Manager Shane Leva said. “Most of the time it’s not necessarily even you that has a problem. You might encounter someone else on the trail that has a problem and therefore you might be inclined to stay and help them.”

Bring all the necessities you think you could use including plenty of water and food, a water purifier, sunscreen, GPS, and map. Items you need to stay overnight can also be a lifesaver if you’re plan runs off track.

“A lot of rescues take a very long time. You have to assemble people, you have to get vehicles out there, you might have to get a helicopter out there,” said Leva.

Leva adds that one great gadget to have is a Garmin inreach since cell service is usually spotty when you head into the backcountry. Having a way to navigate yourself and reach out to others is extremely important.

“A Garmin Inreach. This is your GPS navigation, your texting back and forth and this is what’s going to call in the cavalry as well,” Leva said.

Hiking enthusiast and Mountain Chalet crew member, Daria holler, says the risk is worth the reward.

“Just with getting into the backcountry, the harder to get to places, I think it’s really awesome that you can not only push your body but it is also a little bit less crowded. Things are definitely a little bit more serene,” Holler explained.

Some hiking tips:

Bring 1 to 1.5 liter of water per hour

Bring a warm jacket even in the summer

Know your hiking route

Always tell someone your plan

Start early to avoid afternoon storms

Always check the weather before hitting the trails

“Let someone who isn’t on the trail with you know where you’re going and your anticipated time of getting home. A lot of time in the backcountry spaces you don’t have a lot of reception,” said Holler.

If you ever catch yourself under a storm while hiking above the tree line, stay away from lone trees or any object taller than you because lightning strikes the highest object it can find. Also, make sure you take your backpack off so there’s no metal near you during a thunderstorm.

A general rule of thumb – if thunder sounds within 30 seconds of a lightning flash, a storm is on your front door. You need to turn around and find shelter immediately.

To quickly figure out the distance between you and lightning, count the number of seconds between when you see a flash and hear the roar of thunder. Then you’ll divide that number by five. That’s how many miles the lightning strike is away from you.