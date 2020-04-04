Free local tutoring for high school students

COLORADO SPRINGS — While many aspects of our lives are on hold due to COVID-19, including schools being shut down, one tutor in Colorado Springs is helping high school students stay on track to graduate. It’s just one of many examples of how the community is working together and creating a sense of community during a tough time.

Phillip Hutcherson, owner and director of SAGE Affordable Tutoring, is giving parents some peace of mind while helping students stay on top of their studies.

“I have the heart of a teacher and it’s just really something I love to do. It gives me a sense of purpose to really help out my community by offering free tutoring for SAT and PSAT,” said Hutcherson.

Hutcherson says despite schools being shut down graduates of 2021 still need to complete certain requirements to get their diploma.

“It’s about half the students or so in Colorado who don’t meet the requirement for graduation for score requirements,” said Hutcherson.

Hutcherson wants to change that by helping students score high enough on the SAT to meet graduation guidelines.

“This test, the one that they’re missing in April, is their first big opportunity to make that happen, to meet that requirement. And now that it’s getting postponed I want to make sure that I can help them maintain their skills,” said Hutcherson.

Students can enroll in online classes to hone their SAT skills from home completely for free.

“Just to reduce any financial burden that parents would have to pay to let their kids continue learning and improving themselves. Hopefully with the idea that they can move forward to the next chapters of their lives when it’s all said and done,” said Hutcherson.

Around 50 students have already enrolled and Hutcherson says the number continues growing. If you want to join in on the online course: https://www.springstutors.com/