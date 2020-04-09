Free Colorado Springs Martial Arts classes for the community

COLORADO SPRINGS — As closures and cancellations stretch on due to COVID-19, we’re shining the light on local businesses who are changing their ways to keep their doors open.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. That’s the case for Calvary Family Martial Arts & Fitness (CFMAF) in Colorado Springs. They’re offering all their classes online so students can soak up knowledge and learn new skills all in the safety of their home.

“They put a lot of hard work just to keep things as normal as possible. And I know this is like a rough time for most people and so just to be able to keep continuing what we’re doing is a privilege for me. And everyone else that’s doing it,” said Caleb Hughes.

Hughes is one of the students at CFMAF.

“These kids were taken away from their school friends, taken away from after school activities and taken away from their martial arts class. So we decided to come up with something that can help,” said Owner of CFMAF Isaac Costley.

The solution is virtual martial arts and fitness classes for the whole family.

“That allows for each of our students to interact with our instructor and their friends here so they’re not feeling as if they’re completely separated. We can talk with each other, interact with each other, practice together and encourage each other,” said Costley.

Because of the governor’s stay-at-home order, the student’s belting ceremony was cancelled so the instructors got creative. It was a legendary ceremony for a hard-working group. Hughes left with his purple belt in hand.

“We pulled up and we had a Kung Fu Panda there, in their protective gear, and they had giant long sticks that they handed the belts out. This might just be the best belting ceremony ever,” said Erica Hughes, Caleb’s mother.

“I think it’s fun that the higher up you go you get to learn more advanced stuff,” Hughes said.

CFMAF is kicking it up one more notch, offering free beginner classes to the community during April.

“We’re all about making a positive impact into the lives of the people that train here with us and the people that are in the same community as us,” said Costley.