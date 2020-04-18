With Earth Day around the corner you might be wondering what you can do to show mama earth a little love.

The Colorado non-profit, Can’d Aid, is challenging you to pick up one piece of trash every day on your walk around the block.

“There are 262 million people at home right now so if everyone goes out and picks up one piece of trash a day until April 25th,” said Can’d Aid Program & Outreach Manager Alyssa Lile. “That’s a lot of trash and that’s a huge difference we can make. And it’s something we’re all using to get out there and keep ourselves sane being outside so we might as well do a little good in the process.”

The organization wants you to post a picture of your trash treasure and tag them on social media. They’ll give a free gift to the lucky winner who finds the strangest piece of trash.

“We created the One Can Challenge with the idea that one can make a difference,” said Lile. “The winner will receive a set of reusable food wraps donated by Happy Wraps.”

Lile says it only takes one person to set change in motion. You can participate in this Earth Day trash challenge until April 25th.

The organization was going to celebrate Earth Day with a huge community clean up, but in keeping with social distancing practices, this year they’re adapting with this new challenge. They hope people will participate in cleaning up their neighborhoods to pay it forward for our planet.