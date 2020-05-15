Colorado’s runoff water running off faster than normal

COLORADO — You might have noticed snow is melting off sooner than normal throughout Colorado this year despite a healthy snowpack during the winter season.

After seeing steady snowpack levels into early April warm, dry weather took hold of the region. This helped accelerate snowmelt by up to 3 weeks in some cases.

Water year snowpack graph. This shows snowpack was 98% of normal at the peak but is melting out earlier than usual.

A recent study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, along with the National Weather Service in Pueblo and River Forecast Centers in Tulsa and Fort Worth, looks at the water supply outlook for Colorado.

“A substantial portion of that snowmelt will go into replenishing the soil moisture conditions before actually making it to the stream channels,” said Karl Wetlaufer. Wetlaufer is a Hydologist with the USDA-NRCS who has been working on Colorado’s snow survey.

Because we have dry soil from lack of precipitation recently, the ground soaks up a good deal of this runoff water. A particularly dry area in Colorado are the Arkansas River and Rio Grande River basins. According to the NRCS study, these river basins are only seeing about half of normal streamflow for this time of year.

“The northern portions in the Arkansas Headquarters, say north of Salida and Buena Vista, did have a much more normal streamflow. Whereas in the southern basins there’s substantially lower snowpack and streamflow forecasts,” said Wetlaufer.

Water year to date precipitation graph for the Arkansas showing the current value is 78% of average.

This is the same area currently under extreme drought conditions, with around 75 percent of the state abnormally dry, according to the state drought monitor.

The American Meteorological Society says an earlier snowmelt can lead to increased fire danger and drought during spring and summer.

“We’ve been seeing a shortening of the snowpack season, a little bit at both ends. It starts a little bit later in the fall and it ends a little bit earlier in the Spring. And that’s because we’ve seen warmer temperatures as a general trend over the last 20 years or so,” said Tony Anderson, a Service Hydrogologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Anderson says Colorado relies on winter snowpack

“That water is released during the Spring and Summer. That water becomes our drinking water. It becomes the water that irrigates our farms, and it supplies a great deal of the recreation that we have in Colorado,” said Anderson.

Mountain snowpack accounts for around 70 percent of Colorado’s water supply.

“The Colorado we know today would not be here if it wasn’t for that snowpack,” said Anderson.

Colorado’s snowpack and runoff were actually so healthy last year that some of the water still remains available in storage which will help boost water in the Arkansas River basin.