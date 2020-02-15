Colorado internationally recognized for mountain biking

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado is now one of the top mountain biking destinations in the world, joining a small list of only six other places. Local riders say this is such a well deserved recognition.

The great outdoors is one reason why many of us love Colorado. And now the state can say it’s home to world-class mountain biking.

“Colorado has been such a bikers destination for such a long time so I think the fact that it’s finally getting that attention is really awesome. And I want to share these amazing trails that the community has built with their own hands and their own time,” said Brycen McCright. McCright is a local Colorado mountain biker.

The Roaring Fork Valley is now a gold level ride center under the International Mountain Bicycling Association. Local riders hope this recognition encourages more people to hit the trails Colorado has to offer.

“You feel like you’re part of something bigger. So much of this community and this state is so welcoming to mountain bikers and bikers in general,” said McCright.

Gold ride centers are chosen based on terrain variety for rider, trail mileage and quality, as well as local services. The Roaring Fork Valley has over 300 scenic miles to explore through the rocky mountains.

“The places it takes you is really what I fell in love with. All of these trails and these places around our state that I never would have seen without my bike. Time just seems to stop until you dismount your bike and put it back in the truck. ,” said McCright.