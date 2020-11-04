Colorado animal sanctuary in need of community support

COLORADO – A non-profit animal sanctuary, Journey with Equus, is hoping for extra community support after learning they have two months to be out of their current facility. The sanctuary in Elizabeth is home to 70 horses, mules, and donkeys.

Journey with Equus is faced with the obstacle of finding a new home for the sanctuary and dozens of animals they care for. They’re working to keep the herd together

The owner of the land the sanctuary sits on is selling the property, but Ensign said it’s just too expensive for them to buy. She said the perfect solution would be someone buying the property and letting them stay.

The Colorado organization rescues and rehabilitates at-risk horses. But Journey with Equus is more than just a safe haven for animals in need. Most of them become therapy animals to help a range of people in the community.

Ensign said Journey with Equus has a special focus on rescuing misfits and giving them a second chance. The animals would otherwise be forgotten, abandoned, or sent to slaughter if the organization didn’t step in.

The sanctuary has until January to find a new place or a way to keep the land they’re currently on. They said any donation or community help will go a long way in their effort to keep this non-profit’s mission alive.

Journey with Equus has several programs you can donate to. You can also donate directly to their general fund. To speak with the organization’s founder reach out by email using info@journeywithequus.com or call 303-517-5856.