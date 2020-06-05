An active wildfire season could be ahead, new air resources are ready to help

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management says they’re anticipating an above-average wildfire season. This comes as resources are spread thin during the coronavirus pandemic. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they have a plan in place and are equipped to handle these changes.

“With COVID and with everything going on it makes it difficult to really have our normal type of fire season where everybody can congregate and we throw a bunch of people at it,” said Lt. Michael Evers with CSFD.

Lt. Evers says they’ve had to adjust training and plan to handle wildfires different this season but that won’t slow fire crews down.

“The way we’ve traditionally fought fires is we get larger incident management teams, we congregate together for briefings in the mornings. I’ve seen camps of 3 thousand firefighters at once,” said Lt. Evers. “We’re really ready to hit wildfires hard. We’re in good shape as a fire department. We’re as prepared for this wildland season as we’ve been in the past.”

While some resources run low during COVID-19, crews are ready to fight fires from above this season.

“We’re going to look at throwing air resources at them quickly. We’re contracted with a very large air tanker in the area, with the state resource, with the Multi-Mission Aircraft being able to spot fires quicker, get resources quicker to keep them small so we’re not having the large incidences where we have to gather everybody,” said Lt. Evers.

This comes after Gov. Jared Polis set aside $2.8 million from the state Disaster Emergency Fund for firefighters and wildfire aviation resources. CSFD has a partnership with helicopters and air tankers ready to go in Pueblo, Canon City and Denver.

Firefighting crews say do your part to prevent wildfires in Colorado by following fire restrictions.

“They’ve gone into those fire bans across the state just to keep those chances low. And please, we ask people to head by those,” said Lt. Evers.

“I do know that prescribed burns have been going on as scheduled. Luckily they handle them during the winter with smaller crews,” said Lt. Evers. “They’ve been able to keep the prescribed burns up in watershed areas where we’ve burning piles. Those have still been going on. We’re keeping our fire danger low. Our crews are our working daily doing normal mitigation.”