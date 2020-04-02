You can enter to win a 2-year lease on a Jeep Wrangler from Perkins Motors! This is in partnership with the Outdoor Colorado segment, which is on hold due to the stay at home order. Here’s how you can win. Either enter a picture you’ve taken of you exploring in the outdoors, OR a photo of you social distancing in your home. Go online to fox21news.com/contests to enter to win. You can also shop online at Perkins Motors.
You can enter to win a 2-year lease on a Jeep from Perkins Motors
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.