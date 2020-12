Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Beer Passports are here! You can experience 40 premium beers at 10 local craft breweries for under $25 with Colorado Springs on Tap.

Colorado Mountain Brewery is one of the sponsors of the passport. Andrew Bradley, Brew Master, joins us this morning to talk amazing beer and food at one of their beautiful locations.

For more info, visit: CMBREW.com