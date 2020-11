Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you’ve missed the exciting sound of slot machines during the pandemic, then today’s your lucky day. Cripple Creek casinos are ready to open this Monday.

This morning, we chat with Wildwood Casino General Manager Matt Andrighetti, about what guidelines are being followed in order to keep staff and guests safe.

To learn more, visit: WildwoodCasino.net