Day care is an essential necessity for so many people parents. This morning, we talk to Diane Price, President and CEO, Early Connections Learning Centers, about why day care remains such an important part of everyday lives.

During the pandemic, and moving forward, Early Connections takes all the necessary safety measures to ensure children and staff are all safe.

To learn more, visit: EarlyConnections.org