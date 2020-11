Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Our friends from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are back to visit this morning. Rachel Wright, PR and Social Media Director, tells us all about the new things you can check out this month.

She has brought a special friend “Stella”, the Tortoise, to say hi as well. To learn more about the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, you may visit: CMZoo.org