Whataburger making plans to expand to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The much-loved Texas-born restaurant Whataburger is coming to Colorado Springs. FOX21 was sent a statement teasing the burger joint plans.

“Whataburger is growing, and we have more good news. It’s true we are planning to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Colorado Springs. We’ll have more information to share in the future, but we have some great fans in Colorado Springs and we hope they’re as excited as we are.” Whataburger Corporate Communications

On Aug. 8, 1950, an adventurous and determined entrepreneur named Harmon Dobson opened up the world’s first Whataburger on Ayers Street in Corpus Christi, Texas. He had a simple goal: to serve a burger so big it took two hands to hold and so good that with one bite customers would say,

“What a burger!” He succeeded on both counts and turned that one little burger stand into a legend loved throughout Texas and the South.

(from Whataburger)

There are more than 830 Whataburger restaurants across 10 states (Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas), road-trippers and hometown folks alike continue gathering under the big orange-and-white roofs for fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly service.