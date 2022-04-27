MORRISON, Colo. — Opening night of “Take it to the Track” happens Wednesday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison.

The Speedway has teamed up with CSP for nearly 20 years, so drivers of any age can legally race down the quarter-mile strip at full speed in a controlled environment.

“Colorado State Troopers donate their time to these weekly Wednesday night events to connect with all ages, but its (sic) especially fun to talk with our young motor heads that take a lot of pride in their vehicles,” stated Sgt. Bonnie Collins, Colorado State Patrol. “They can bring their friends and even race a trooper – we don’t mind looking ‘not cool’ as long as they get out their need for speed here and not on the public roadways.”

According to CSP, traffic deaths surged across Colorado in 2021 hitting a 20-year high, and speeding was a major factor in fatalities. For our youngest drivers, street racing also increased dramatically, and along with it, the risk to other motorists and the general public.

“Investigating a fatal crash is a necessary part of my work as a Colorado State Trooper, and the tragedy of a life lost never becomes routine,” Sgt. Collins said. “Speed eventually will change your life. This behavior will catch up with you with the loss of your license or the loss of a life.”

With the exception of July 13 and 20, the Colorado State Patrol “Take It To The Track” Test nights will be held every Wednesday beginning April 27 until October 12.

“The Colorado State Patrol Take it to the Track events are the best part of our summer as we truly value the opportunity to make an impact in the community and in the lives of so many individuals,” General Manager Sporty Bandimere

Racing begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. For more information visit www.bandimere.com.