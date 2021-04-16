Virtual Fundraiser supports urgent call to action by DayBreak- An Adult Day Program

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. – DayBreak, the first and only, adult day program in Teller County is in desperate need of more space to better accommodate a growing need for its services.

Two potential new properties recently fell through and Founder and Executive Director Paula Levy is putting out an urgent call to action to find another solution.

DayBreak is also hosting a Virtual Fundraiser this weekend and money raised will go to the building project. Click here to learn more or to purchase tickets: Call to Action – Zoom, Bid & Give!! Tickets, Sun, Apr 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM | Eventbrite