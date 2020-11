Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Summer is in full swing, and if you’re looking for ways to keep the kiddos entertained, the Pikes Peak Library District has you covered.

From winning prizes, to fun-filled arts and crafts for the entire family, this is a great way to keep the Summer break educational.

This morning, we chat with Melody Alvarez, Director of Family & Children’s Services, about the ways parents and children can get involved.

To learn more, visit: http://www.ppld.org/kids