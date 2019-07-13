VillaSport employee arrested for sexual assault on a child

Below is the full release from VillaSport:

“We are reaching out to the VillaSport community to address a recent news report about suspected child abuse and to answer questions asked by members.

When the police first informed VillaSport in March 2019 about its investigation into Mr. Callins, we advised the police that Mr. Callins no longer worked at VillaSport, as his employment ended back in 2018. The police then provided us with a warrant for Mr. Callins’ personnel file and other information. We complied immediately and has promptly responded to all requests made since by the police.

One of the requests made by the police was that VillaSport keeps its investigation confidential. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the police intentionally shared very little information with us. For example, we were never told when or where the inappropriate behavior occurred or which children were involved. (We still do not have this information.) Because we had very little information, we could not have shared anything meaningful with our members even had we chosen to ignore the police department’s request. For these reasons–and out of respect for the ongoing investigation—we have kept this matter confidential.

We want to assure our members that we take our responsibility to safeguard the children in our care very seriously. For that reason, we conduct background and fingerprint checks as mandated by law, we have a Youth Protection Policy that all employees are trained on and must abide by, and we maintain close supervision (including via cameras) of all employee interactions with children in VillaKids. The current matter involving Mr. Callins has reinforced our determination to provide the safest possible environment in VillaKids. We have reviewed all of our policies and procedures and have committed to more frequent training in order to prevent a recurrence of what is alleged to have happened in our club.

We hope this addresses the concerns raised by our VillaKids families. We promise to be as forthcoming as we can and yet still be respectful of the police department’s investigation. If you have any questions about that investigation, or about your child’s interactions with Mr. Callins, we encourage you to call the police department at 719.444.7000.