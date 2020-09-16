Victim in deadly shooting at Stratmoor Hills identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) started a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting occurred Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched around 10:52, September 12 to the 1600 block of Maxwell Street. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead. The victim has been identified as 84-year-old Christine Rush.

As deputies investigated the incident, they learned that at least one shot had been fired at a second victim.

(Photo: EPCSO)

The suspect was still on scene when deputies arrived and was identified as 58-year-old Rhaiyanna Earley. She was taken into custody and has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

This is the ninth homicide in Unincorporated El Paso County in 2020. This time last year, there were four.