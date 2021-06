A QuickTrip connivence store has bags on their pumps as the station has no gas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Kennesaw, Ga. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

PUEBLO, Colo. — AAA Colorado said there is a national truck driver shortage therefore pumps at gas stations in Pueblo and Canon City had many out-of-service covers or notes on them Friday.

It’s part of a national trend, according to AAA Colorado. There is NOT a gas shortage, but not enough drivers to get it to locations in southern Colorado.

Southern #Colorado: We're getting reports of service stations running out of fuel in Canon City, Pueblo, and elsewhere across the region. Don't panic: There's plenty of gas to go around. There just aren't enough drivers to get it to you, but that's temporary. — Skyler McKinley (@SkylerMcKinley) June 18, 2021

A FOX21 viewer said Shells were out of gas in Pueblo and that there was long lines at 711 on Abriendo.