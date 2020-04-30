Trending: Kentucky Governor apologizes, and a virtual graduation hosted by Oprah

Claudia and Dee welcome you on a Thursday morning with the trending stories of the day. No worries Class of 2020, Oprah has you covered with a virtual graduation on May 15th. And why is the Kentucky Governor apologizing to Tupac Shakur? Check out today’s What’s Trending.

