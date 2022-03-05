UNDATED (KXRM) — The No. 1 seed Lewis-Palmer Rangers rolled to a 76-61 win over the Longmont Trojans, while the No. 2 seed Pueblo South Colts advanced with a 60-45 win over the Centaurus Warriors.

4A BOYS SCORES

(1) Lewis-Palmer 76, (9) Longmont 61

(2) Pueblo South 60, (7) Centaurus 45

(5) Pueblo Central 66, (4) Montrose 62

3A BOYS SCORES

(6) Resurrection Christian 53, (22) Manitou Springs 42

3A GIRLS SCORES

(3) The Vanguard School 59, (14) Centauri 50

(11) Colorado Springs Christian 33, (6) Pagosa Springs 22