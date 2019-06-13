Tipping on food delivery service apps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Are you familiar with food delivery service apps? They include apps like Grubhub and DoorDash, where drivers will stop at fast food or dine-in restaurants, place or pick up your order, and deliver them to your door.

Another service is InstaCart, where shoppers will do your grocery shopping and take it to your door.

“I originally started with food delivery, doing GrubHub and DoorDash ’cause they were the first to get to Colorado Springs,” said Jacob Duke, InstaCart Shopper and DoorDash and GrubHub Delivery Driver.

Those in the industry like Duke, call it a gig economy.

“Basically to sum it up, gig economy is just you know, working for yourself. The app is your boss,” Duke said.

He says the ability to make your own hours drew him in, making gig apps his full time job.

“There’s always new gig apps popping up to replace the old ones ’cause they always tend to change their pay structure. So, they’ll start paying you less and less as time goes on. I left a pretty well-paying job to do this,” Duke said.

But when it comes to tips, he says customers can sometimes be confused on what to do.

“With GrubHub and DoorDash, they probably think you’re jsut coming straight from the restaurant. no you actually have to drive to the restaurant, sit there and wait on their food, you don’t know how long that’s going to take, and then drive to them. With InstaCart, you actually drive to the grocery store, you do the actual grocery shopping and you deliver that to the customer. But on the InstaCart shopping app, where you like, buy your grocercies, it tells the customer that we’re delivery drivers. So, I imagine they jsut think we just pull into the pick up spot, load their grocercies and deliver them. I would tip two-dollars too,” Duke said.

But Duke says InstaCart’s tip procedure gives customers three days to modify their tip amount, with some changing their tips to be less, more, and sometimes cancelled completely.

So how should you tip?

Duke says if an app allows you to tip after you place an order, do that to ensure the shopper or driver keeps the full tip.

“So, what the customers really should do is try their best to tip cash, so that way gig app workers will make more money.”

On InstaCart, tipping is set up by percentages. Duke says their default tip is either a $2.00 minimum or five-percent of the grocery order.

“A $200 grocery order, that’s a big grocery order and you only get a $10 tip on it. I mean, that’s a decent tip, but that’s really not worht the time and effort. I would say on grocery delivery, definitely 10-percent at the minimum and food delivery I’d say a little bit more ’cause your totals are a little bit lower. Anything under 10-percent in all the gig apps is bad,” Duke said.