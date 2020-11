Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

With toilet paper, soap and other essential items disappearing from the shelves back in March, we have seen that pandemic-associated stress turn our minds into wanting to keep many things around.

Well it’s time to declutter, and Junk King can help.

Julian Torres, Director of Operations, joins us this morning with some helpful information on how Junk King can help organize your home.

For more info, visit: https://www.junk-king.com