It’s another Food Truck Thursday and Rooster’s Competition BBQ is here with us today. And if you are looking for the very best taste in BBQ, these guys are the real deal.

Mouth-watering brisket and ribs is their specialty, and you can’t forget the delicious beans. Rooster’s Competition BBQ & Catering is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can call them at (719) 799-6916 for all your BBQ needs.