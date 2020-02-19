“The challenge is showing up”: Colorado Springs fitness buffs beat wintry weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — While several Colorado Springs kids got a snow day, gym lovers had a swole day.

“I try to get in a workout at least five times a week,” said Elizabeth Maneeley, who trains at 45 Training.

And some kids were pumped to hit the gym

“Dad said, ‘do you want to go to the Y?’ Me and my brother said, ‘yeah,'” said 16-year-old Logan Meyer, who was at the YMCA with his family.

“It gives us a chance to be active instead of sitting on the couch for all day long. I’m sure there’ll be some of that today, maybe even a movie. But, wanted to get active in the morning,” said Rob Meyer, Logan’s father.

Adults who had the day off still know ‘gym is life’ because a flurry of sets is coming your way

“You need to stay fit, you don’t workout, things happen,” said Karla Schleder, who was working out with her husband at the YMCA.

For some, the motivation came straight from their gym.

“We’re in the middle of the eight-week challenge. Just the trainers and the community aspect of the gym just gets you motivated, kind of hold each other accountable,” said Gabriel Meidl, who trains at F45 Training.

“Consistency is key right? A body stays in motion, stays in motion. You want to keep it going regardless of how you feel. I say half the challenge is showing up,” said Melissa Lantz, owner and master trainer at 9Round.

And if there’s too much snow, all gyms have a game plan based on travel.

“We start having conversations the night before, we start having conversations at 4 in the morning, but it’s really about the safety of our staff into work and then also our members,” said Shannon Bertram, District Executive Director for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region

“As long as we can get our coaches here safely without any danger to themselves getting here, then we try to stay open as much as we can,” said Kailey Delaney, director of operations for F45 Training, Colorado Springs Central.

So ready or not..

“My husband, he says lets go workout, we go workout,” Schleder said.