If you or someone you know is struggling with gynecologic cancer, there is help for you. Sue’s Gift is a local organization that provides financial resources for those who are battling gynecological cancer.

This morning, we chat with Susan DiNapoli, Executive Director, about the assistance program they offer and why they are a great resource for women in need.

To learn more, visit: http://SuesGift.org