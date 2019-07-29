The 38th annual NICU families reunion

Families that once had babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children’s Hospital Colorado were invited Sunday to come out to a NICU-Reunion.

“I have a great appreciation for this and have attended it every year,” Sharon Enoch, NICU Educator at Children’s Hospital Colorado said.

Enoch is a mother, and stated three of her kids were in the NICU at some point.

“As a parent you feel like a failure. You feel like, this shouldn’t have happened. Of course its no ones fault these things happened,” Enoch said.

The event Sunday is the 38th year they’ve held this reunion. It was held at John Venezia park.