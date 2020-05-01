Testing our brain, take the 5th grade quiz!

The Bear Creek Fire will be challenging for fire crews Thursday afternoon and early evening due to gusty winds and overall low humidity. Winds have been consistently gusting to the 20s and 30s and will continue to do so into the evening from a general NNW direction in the area of the fire. Dew points are in the single digits and teens across El Paso County... but near the fire are in the teens. While not ideal, it could be worse.

Relief will come tonight as winds die down and our cold front, just beginning to push through N Colorado as of 3:00 PM Thursday, drops through. The cooler weather, lighter winds and increased humidity will all be of help to crews battling the fire.