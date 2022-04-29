COLORADO SPRINGS — A temporary closure at the intersection of Fontanero Street and Chestnut Street is scheduled to begin Monday, May 9.

The closure is part of the Centennial Boulevard extension project, which will provide a connection between Fillmore Street and the Fontanero I-25 interchange.

A temporary, full closure of the Fontanero and Chestnut intersection will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 9 and tentatively last through 5 p.m. Friday, May 13. Traffic will be detoured north to Fillmore Street and south to Uintah Street. Recreation Way is also available for use on the east side of I-25.

The intersection closure continues the process of installing new sewer lines underneath the roadway. No electrical, phone or internet service is anticipated to be interrupted; however, in underground construction activity, unexpected circumstances may arise. If you experience any issues with utilities, you are asked to contact your provider directly.