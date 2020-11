Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Shandy Clinic has been very successful at offering therapy services through their telehealth platform. They have seen many benefits using this method.

This morning, we chat with Britney Smith, Director of Telehealth, about how the process works.

To learn more, visit: ShandyClinic.com