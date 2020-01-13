Stay hydrated with these trendy products

DENVER -- Flanked by several state employees and much of statehouse delegation from Pueblo, Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, announced his support for allowing state employees to negotiate for better pay and benefits.

"Today's announcement is a huge step toward meaningful partnerships that support our hardworking state employees who want to help deliver state services better and do their work more efficiently," Polis said in a statement. "By formalizing these partnerships information will flow better from workers to management and voice of people will be heard. Together we can improve morale and reduce turnover by working to improve the workplace environment."