COLORADO SPRINGS — The St. Mary’s boys basketball team fell short of a perfect season after a 72-56 loss to Lutheran in the 3A state finals Saturday.

The Pirates ended the first half on a run and took a 27-24 lead into halftime, but Lutheran outscored St. Mary’s 25-5 in the third quarter to take a lead until the final buzzer.

The trip to the state finals was the school’s first appearance in 60 years. St. Mary’s finishes the season with a 16-1 record.