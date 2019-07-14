Special Olympics hosts Southeast summer classic

The Special Olympics of southern Colorado hosted the 2019 Southeast summer classic Saturday, to help athletes with disabilities stay active in the community.

Special Olympics is special people that doesn’t mean we can’t succeed like other people,” Sergey Swengel, an athlete who participated said.

The athletes were able to play in three different games: softball, bocce ball and cycling.

“I am the fittest, most fit person on my team and I challenge other people to challenge me,” Swengel said.

Special Olympics Southeast Regional Manager, Michelle Pewters, said these games are all about inclusion and making the athletes feel treated as equals.

“It’s absolutely amazing because you see everyone is enjoying themselves and were all apart of something much bigger,” Pewters said.

The community was welcome to come and play side-by-side with the athletes. They actually rely on volunteers to be there and be involved.

If you would like to help at the next event click HERE.