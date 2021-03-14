SNOW SNAPS: Favorite photos of March 14 winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS — A powerful winter storm hit Colorado this weekend. By the time the system leaves the state, many locations will have more than a foot — or several feet — of snow.
FOX21 would love to see your favorite pictures from the storm. Even animals enjoyed the snow and explored the fresh powder.
Here are some snapshots sent in by FOX21 viewers from across Southern Colorado.
If you would like to send FOX21 pictures of what you see outside during this winter storm, you can by sending it to news@kxrm.com or through FOX21 News Facebook page.