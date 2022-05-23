COLORADO SPRINGS — Corey Taylor, singer of Slipknot & Stone Sour, is partnering with local nonprofit Victory Service Dogs for a fundraiser to benefit local veterans.

Taylor just launched The Taylor Foundation, founded on the mission of uplifting local organizations around the world working in PTSD and the mental health space. Taylor is dedicated to leveraging his personal celebrity influence to raise awareness and funds for nonprofits – specifically to support local veterans and emergency personnel living with PTSD.

Victory Service Dogs (VSD) is a Colorado Springs 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that helps local disabled veterans, first responders, and children gain an improved quality of life through a partnership with a service dog.

VSD was exclusively chosen to partner with The Taylor Foundation for an online fundraiser in which the public can donate to win 2 VIP Tickets & a personal meet and greet with Corey Taylor at the Knotfest Roadshow on June 9th at the Broadmoor World Arena.

“To know that we were personally selected by Corey Taylor for this partnership is absolutely incredible,” said Lisbeth Keen, Marketing Director for VSD. “He is truly and deeply passionate about this cause, and he wants to see the small organizations working with PTSD succeed. We couldn’t be more grateful that he believes in our mission and is giving us this opportunity to raise more awareness.”

One entry costs $25 and entries are unlimited. All proceeds raised from this fundraiser will go to the VSD Veteran & First Responders program that provides professional service dog training sessions for free.

The fundraiser is live now, just head to victorysd.org, where a pop-up on the website will guide you to the donations page. It runs until 12 a.m. on Monday, June 6, at which time the winner will be selected and informed the same day.