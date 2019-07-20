Severe Storms Sweeping Through Southern Colorado

The eastern portion of our state will be under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Saturday night at 11:00 PM.

As of 5:00 PM numerous Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued with some storms dropping ping pong ball size hail. Lea Wallace sent us this photo taken at Marksheffel and Highway 24

Photo Credit Lea Wallace

Just around the corner Madison Vetromile had quarter size hail at Constitution and Marksheffel.

Photo Credit Madison Vetromile

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for Colorado Springs thru 7:30 PM Saturday night and Pueblo thru 8:00 PM Saturday night. Do not drive through low lying areas that are prone to flood.