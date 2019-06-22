Sentencing in shooting death that killed Conte Smith-El

The family of 24-year-old Conte Emanuel Smith-El finally have some justice for their son, who was murdered in a robbery back in October of 2017.

“We are claiming a measure of justice, a fracture of closure,” said Barbara Jones, Conte’s mom.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on October 30, 2017, at a business on East Platte, between Iowa Avenue and Prairie Road. Officers found 24-year-old Conte Emanuel Smith-El dead inside the business.

“He shot my son six times in the back. Then he was crawling on the floor asking for help and then he shot him again,” said Conte Smith-El Sr., Conte’s dad.

Jones said her son was just at work when the robbery happened. She said 25-year-old Deddrick Hill then bullied, tortured, tied up and eventually shot and killed her son.

Jones said video that was captured during the murder was used as evidence during the case but she was only able to watch it twice.

“I watched my son and heard him plead for help,” said Jones.

Hill showed no emotion in the courtroom when he was found guilty on all charges including murder in the first degree, attempted aggravated robbery and delinquency of a minor.

All ten jurors said Hill was guilty and since it was murder in the first degree Judge David Miller went straight into sentencing. Hill was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jones said this sentencing gives them a sense of peace and justice for her son. But it won’t ever bring him back.

“He will always be my boy. He will always be my baby. I miss his smile,” said Jones.

The other suspect in this is Joshua Daughtery. He is a minor but is being charged as an adult. He is expected to appear in court next week.