Senator Hickenlooper introduces Expanding Access to Credit for Small Business Act

WASHINGTON– Senator John Hickenlooper and Senator Tim Scott introduced the Expanding Access to Credit for Small Business Act, an act that would aid small businesses including financial technology businesses in the process of obtaining loans.

This act comes in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic which significantly impacted small businesses across America, making it hard to access the Paycheck Protection Program and other critical financial services.

Senator Hickenlooper said, “Our bipartisan bill will modernize the SBA’s primary loan program to help underserved small businesses grow and thrive. You shouldn’t need a big bank to get an SBA loan.”

Senator Scott said that the act is just one step in the process of making sure small businesses owned by minority and rural entrepreneurs get “just as much access to the American Dream as anyone else”.

The bill would lift the Small Business Lending Company moratorium and the following: