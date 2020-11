Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you’re planning a road trip soon, how fun would it be to travel in an RV.

Travel Expert Jeanenne Tornatore shows us the best routes to take in Colorado, and gives a few tips to make the best of our road trip.

For more info, visit: RVMattress.com