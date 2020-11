Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Todd Baldwin, Founder of Red Leg Brewing Company, joins us this morning to talk about an upcoming virtual 5K to benefit the “Angels of America’s Fallen” on Memorial Day weekend.

He also suggests you check out their to-go beer menu, as they are coming out with new flavors perfect for the warmer weather.

To learn more, visit: http://www.redlegbrewing.com