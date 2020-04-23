A local family has taken music as inspiration to sing about being in quarantine, and there is a petition to make online streaming services free for everyone. Claudia, and Guest Host Mike Garofalo go through the trending stories of the day.
Quarantine songs, free streaming and more…here’s what’s trending today
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
