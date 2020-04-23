Quarantine songs, free streaming and more…here’s what’s trending today

A local family has taken music as inspiration to sing about being in quarantine, and there is a petition to make online streaming services free for everyone. Claudia, and Guest Host Mike Garofalo go through the trending stories of the day.

