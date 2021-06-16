Puppy kidnapped reunited with owner in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — For three weeks, Molly Leri searched and hoped for her 8-month-old pit bull puppy after it was stolen out of her hands. She credits the help of social media in tracking the dog down.

“It was awful, I didn’t know what to do,” Leri said. “She took my life away.”

On May 23, Leri was walking her dog, Roxy, north on Evans Avenue in Pueblo when a Mazda SUV pulled up next to her. Two women got out and grabbed the dog from her.

“Then my dog got off her collar. She was running home because she knows where home is,” Leri recalled. “We were running down the street and the girl caught up to me, grabbed me by the back of my hair, and hit me a couple of times.”

The other woman grabbed the dog, the two got in the car, and sped off.

In her home, Roxy has the run of the back yard, all the fresh food a growing pup could want, and even a spot on the bed to sleep.

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, it was hard to go to work,” Leri explained. “I was a total wreck. I didn’t know if they were taking care of her, I didn’t know if she was in a cage, I didn’t know if she was being fought.”

The images of the dognapping made rounds on social media and on Tuesday, the two were finally reunited.

“The joy of my life,” Leri shared. “I was so happy. I still cry, I’m so happy. She’s like my best friend. It’s like losing your best friend then you find them again.”

Police are still looking for the suspect. They ask anyone with information about the two women, or the car they were driving, to call them at 719-553-2502 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 if they wish to report information anonymously.