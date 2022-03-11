PUEBLO, Colo. — EVRAZ, a vertically integrated steel, mining, and vanadium business, located in Pueblo has been discovered to be connected with a Russian oligarch.

Roman Abramovich, the owner of a 28.6 percent stake in Evraz, has been found to be tied with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Abramovich has become a target of European sanctions triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As a result of the British government’s suspensions of Evraz shares, 10 members of the company’s board have quit.