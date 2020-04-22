Pueblo District 70 free lunches resume Monday

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Any student in Pueblo county under the age of 19 will receive two free lunches and two breakfasts with each meal bag.

Parents or Guardians can purchase a meal bag for $6.00 at curbside pick-up location only. (Adults over 60 years old can receive a free meal if picking up food for grandchildren)

Curbside pick-up Monday and Wednesday (11am – 1pm):

1. Pueblo County High School (bus loop in back), 1050 35th Lane, Pueblo, CO 81006 (relocated from VLM)

2. Liberty Point Middle School, 484 S Maher Dr, Pueblo West, CO 81007

3. Skyview Middle School, 1047 Camino de Bravo, Pueblo West, CO 81007

Delivery sites Monday and Wednesday (11am – noon):

Grab and Go meals will also be delivered to these 9 specific off-site locations via First-Student School Bus from 11am to 12pm.Meals will be distributed from the School Bus.

(Note: For delivery sites – meals are first-come, first-served while supplies last. No adult meals will be sold due to no Food Service workers to handle money.)

1. Craver Middle School, 4850 Crow Cut Off Road, Colorado City, CO 81019

2. Beulah School, 8734 School House Lane, Beulah, CO 81023

3. Avondale Elementary School, 213 US-50 BUS, Avondale, CO 81022

4. Pleasant View Middle School, 23600 Everett Road, Pueblo, CO 81006

5. Oakwood Estates Mobile Home Park off Highway 50/96 near Pueblo Airport

6. Stonegate Village Apartments, 393 E Spaulding Ave, Pueblo West, CO 81007

7. Pueblo West Campground, 480 E McCulloch Blvd, Pueblo West, CO 81007

8. Memorial Recreation Center near E George Dr and Stewart Dr, Pueblo West, CO 81007

9. Liberty Point Mobile Home Park at Dawnview Dr. and S Tolstoi in Pueblo West

SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES APPLY AT ALL LOCATIONS!

Please limit contact time, wear a facial mask, and maintain 6 feet from our bus drivers and food service workers.