AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- 15-year-old killed when SUV driven by 14-year-old crashes in Kiowa County
- Coronavirus in Colorado: May 31 update
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- PHOTOS: Second day of protests in Colorado Springs
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers comments on George Floyd protests