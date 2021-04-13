Portion of Old Meridian Road in Falcon closing nearly four months for construction

FALCON, Colo. — A portion of Old Meridian Road in Falcon is closing for nearly four months starting at the end of the month, according to the county.

The closure starts April 26. Old Meridian Road will be closed between Highway 24 and Falcon Highway for about 15 weeks.

Map provided by El Paso County shows the detour route for the Old Meridian Road closure.

During the closure, drivers are encouraged to follow the detour using New Meridian Road, Falcon Highway, and Highway 24. Local traffic will access Swingline Road from New Meridian Road or Gelbvieh Road during the closure. Business access will remain open.

The road will be closed so crews can complete drainage improvements, asphalt preparation, and paving. The work is part of the US 24 and Meridian Road Improvements Project, which is set to be completed this fall.