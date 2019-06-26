Police: Two who died in Memorial Hospital shooting were siblings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The two people who died in a murder-suicide at Memorial Hospital Saturday were siblings, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at the hospital on East Boulder Street in central Colorado Springs.

Police identified the victims as 74-year-old Victoria Ocheretinsky and 72-year-old Yuzef Ocheretinsky. Both lived in El Paso County. Police said Yuzef fatally shot his sister, then shot himself before police arrived.

Police said Victoria was a patient at the hospital when the shooting happened.

